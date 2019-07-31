Families from the Idea Bridge Campus in Baton Rouge came together Saturday to enjoy barbecue, snow cones, games and time getting to know each other.
“The purpose of the Family Fun Day BBQ Event is to bring our IDEA Bridge families together,” said Katrice Terrance, assistant principal of operations. “At IDEA, we are all about team and family.”
Kids had the chance to enjoy spacewalks, time on the playground, games like cupcake walk and basketball, as well as face painting.
The games were led by school staff and volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge and the Big Buddy Program. Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis was also in attendance.
This is the school's second year at its new location after transitioning from the old location and name: Baton Rouge Bridge Academy.
Jessica Capers, of Baton Rouge, has six children and her son, Kameron Capers, will attend kindergarten at IDEA Bridge in the Fall.
“This will be his first year at this school, but my daughter went here when it was Baton Rouge Bridge Academy,” said Capers. “I think this school works with the kids a little more. They come Thursday to meet the teachers, but today is more of a hangout day for families to allow them to get to know each other.”
According to Terrance, events like these are vital for establishing connections between the staff and the parents.
“This event gives our families a chance to interact with our principal, teachers, faculty and staff,” Terrance said. “At IDEA we have an unwavering commitment to college for all children. We want to ensure scholars are prepared to succeed in college and life. Achieving this starts with building relationships with our families.”
The commitment to connection has not gone unnoticed by parents.
“This is my first charter school and I think it’s amazing,” Capers said. “It’s family oriented and I just love the school.”