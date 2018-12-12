The Southern University Livestock Show Office is accepting pre-orders for nonprocessed choice meats from various livestock.
All proceeds from meat sales go directly to participating youth as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are now available for pre-order:
- Whole beef, $2,000
- Half beef, $1,000
- Fourth beef, $500
- Whole pork, $225
- Whole lamb, $200
- Whole goat, $175.
There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Agricultural Center Livestock Show, prior to picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse.
Those who don't pre-order their meat are invited to place an order during the show's Special Junior Auction Sale beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2.
The office will deliver the meat to either the Cutrer Slaughter House in Kentwood, (985) 229-2478 or Rouchers in Plaquemine, (225) 687-4258.
Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.
The 76th Annual State Livestock & Poultry Show will be Feb. 28 to March 2 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.
Southern University has held an annual Livestock Show since 1943.
For more information on the Southern AgCenter Livestock Show, how to participate in the show or how to purchase mea, visit suagcenter.com/page/livestock-show-2019 or call the Livestock Show Office at (225) 771-6208.