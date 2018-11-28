Nominations are open through Dec. 5 for the Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards of the Capital Area United Way. To nominate someone, visit cauw.org/BHSHAwards.
The Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards — sponsored by ExxonMobil — honor people who have, throughout their lives, worked toward the elimination of bias, bigotry and racism across ethnic, gender and religious lines. Last year's winners were Gwen Hamilton, of New Schools for Baton Rouge, and Randy Nichols, of the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.
This year's Brotherhood Sisterhood Award winners will be honored at a breakfast Jan. 25 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Goodwood. Tickets can be purchased at cauw.org/BHSHawards.