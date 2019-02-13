Business and industry leaders from across Louisiana will hear economic development success stories and learn about ways public and private sector leaders plan to address Louisiana's economic challenges during the Louisiana State Business Summit from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. Admission is $50.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver a keynote address. Four major panel discussions of public and private sector leaders will address the following topics:
- "Infrastructure: Investing in Our Future," moderated by Tim Barfield, president of the CSRS design and management firm.
- "Financial Stability: Tax Policy and Financial Reform," moderated by Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott.
- "Forward Momentum and Opportunity: Louisiana Economic Development," moderated by LED Secretary Don Pierson.
- "Bold New World: Water, Cyber and Advanced Manufacturing," with presentations accompanied by a working lunch.