Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Dec. 14-20:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Seneca Street 3632: $3,600, Owner: Sharon Olden. Total square footage: 100. Addition of cooking hood to existing grocery store of 5,460 square footage to allow cooking on site. Issued Dec. 20.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Antioch Road 9659: $327,000, Owner: Russell Mosley. Total square footage: 2,300. Complete interior to create suite 500 in existing shell: building 1 (89275) for a restaurant, assembly use. Includes new partitions, finishes, electrical, plumbing and HVAC. Indoor seating for 46, outside seating for 19. Issued Dec. 19.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
North Foster Drive 4315: $120,000, Owner: Christopher Jones. Total square footage: 1,500. New construction of 1,500 square footage building for seafood sales and parking to serve. 21 occupants. No alcohol sales. Issued Dec. 20.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 630: $90,000, Owner: Paula Lepka. Total square footage: 1,200. Renovation of existing suite E for small restaurant use in Building 1, suite E, of existing Arlington Market Place, reviewed as business occupancy with occupant load less than 50 persons; seating for 20. Issued Dec. 17.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 9730: $96,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,600. Renovation of existing 1,600 square footage, suite 8 for business use as nail salon with 29 chairs. Issued Dec. 19.
D. Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 660: $200,000, Owner: Rick Patel. Total square footage: 2,462. Interior renovation to finish out suite D of 2,100 square footage for assembly-2 use as tap room with seating over 50. Includes a new fenced outdoor dining area of 500 square footage and two new canopies of 362 square footage Issued Dec. 17.
Essen Lane 4041: $104,000, Owner: Joe Goudeau. Total square footage: 2,501. Interior renovations of 2,501 square footage within existing suite 400 business offices. Renovations include the reception area and the staff break room. Scope of work includes new area floor layout, associated electrical, relocation of light fixtures and mechanical drops within ceiling, adjustments to existing fire sprinkler heads and fire alarm devices as required and the relocation break room sink. Issued Dec. 20.
Florida Street 2972: $16,000, Owner: Bobbie LeBlanc. Total square footage: 1,289. Renovation of existing 1,289 square footage building for change of occupancy from business office use to restaurant/sports bar. 84 seats. Issued Dec. 20.
Greenwell Springs Road 9385: $10,000, Owner: David Ferguson. Total square footage: 350. Renovation of existing storage/utility building of 350 square footage due to fire damage. Issued Dec. 14.
Kalurah Street 2805: $430,000, Owner: Leslie Bratton. Total square footage: 2,407. Renovation of existing 1,193 square footage building, addition of 1,214 square footage to same and change of occupancy from business to assembly-2 as new restaurant use. 103 occupants. And parking/site work to serve. Issued Dec. 18.
Richland Avenue 630: $175,000, Owner: Byron Deshotels. Total square footage: 1,200. Renovations and change of occupancy to existing 1,200 square footage building for business office use as wellness center. And revised parking to serve. Includes complete first floor renovation, remove and replace exterior metal pan stair system, remove second set of non-required stairs completely, new HVAC system, and new small uncovered porch. Second floor work consists of all new windows and infill of door and two windows. Issued Dec. 18.
South Perdue Avenue 9937: $80,000, Owner: Brandon Wilson. Total square footage: 2,030. Interior renovation of existing building A of 2,030 square footage for business office use. Issued Dec. 20.
South Perdue Avenue 9937: $40,000, Owner: Brandon Wilson. Total square footage: 8,170. Interior renovation of 8,170-square-foot building to add new offices to office/warehouse building B. Issued Dec. 20.
DEMOLITION
Curtis Street 2730: Owner: Theodore Beverly. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family residence. Issued Dec. 18.
Dare Street 1202: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition. Issued Dec. 17.
North 31st Street 1001: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of an abandoned one-story residence. Issued Dec. 20.
FLOOD ZONE DETERMINATION
South Flannery Road 349: Owner: Margaret Olinde. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 14.
POOL
Crossing Boulevard 17653: Owner: Keith Lanasa. Total square footage not listed. Pool permit. Issued Dec. 19.
Glenmore Avenue 1626: $45,600, Owner: Blaine Clark. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Dec. 14.
Tiger Crossing Drive 1991: $109,685, Owner: Travis Miglicco. Total square footage: 900. Gunite pool. Issued Dec. 14.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Fulwar Skipwith Road 731: $8,736, Owner: Gregory Perdue. Total square footage: 336. Addition of front porch and extension of living area to existing residence. Issued Dec. 14.
Harris Drive 3533: $35,000, Owner: Kevin Rowls. Total square footage not listed. Addition of closet to residence. Issued Dec. 20.
St. Joseph Street 734: $37,500, Owner: Jeff and JoAnne Ford. Total square footage not listed. Enclosing part of front porch for a bathroom. Issued Dec. 17.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Comite Drive 8131, Baker: $92,448, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,021. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 14.
Elwood Court 2115: $493,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,164. New construction. Issued Dec. 19.
Fontaine Drive 1911: $247,182, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,825. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 20.
Fontaine Drive 1927: $247,182, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,169. New single family residence. Issued Dec. 18.
Hickory Creek Drive 1322: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1328: $162,396, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,082. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1334: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1340: $182,364, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,338. Issued Dec. 17.
Hickory Creek Drive 1345: $190,398, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1346: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1351: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1352: $171,132, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1357: $162,396, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,082. Issued Dec. 19.
Hickory Creek Drive 1358: $158,886, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,037. Issued Dec. 19.
Inniswold Oaks Drive 4909: $495,000, Owner: Brandon Craft. Total square footage: 4,953. New construction residence in Baton Rouge. Issued Dec. 18.
Knollwood Drive 1213: $500,000, Owner: Patrick Lovell. Total square footage: 4,346. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 18.
Lanier Drive 3663: $242,000, Owner: Derek Sharp. Total square footage: 2,090. New single family residential - elevated. Issued Dec. 18.
Lexington Oaks Drive 13519: $358,722, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,599. Issued Dec. 19.
Long Farm Road 15765: $425,000, Owner: Russell J. Alleman. Total square footage: 4,229. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 19.
North Foster Drive 3752: $136,080, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,440. New single family dwelling. Issued Dec. 14.
Plank Road 18185, Zachary: $236,357, Owner: Lucy Williams. Total square footage: 1,702. Residential new construction. Issued Dec. 14.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Deer Lake Avenue 17254: $50,460, Owner: Rejohnia Harrell. Total square footage: 1. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Dec. 17.
Lemon Road 6051, Slaughter: $5,000, Owner: James Jones. Total square footage not listed. Foundation only for relocated house. Issued Dec. 14.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Burbank Drive 12791: $48,250, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 14' X 48', illuminated. Issued Dec. 20.
SMALL CELL UNIT
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 5155: $17,000, Owner: Karen Douglass. Total square footage not listed. AT&T small cell facility in public right of way with meter located at base of pole. Fiber provided by AT&T wireline. Issued Dec. 14.
SOLAR
Breckenridge Avenue 4950: $21,000, Owner: Ronald Weathers. Total square footage: 1. Install 5.76 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Dec. 17.
McClendon Court 3258: $54,835, Owner: Glenn Gomes. Total square footage: 846. Solar installation. Issued Dec. 19.
Quail Grove Avenue 13710: $27,000, Owner: Norbert Smith. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Dec. 17.