Public education on child car seats, and inspections to ensure seats are properly installed, were available Sept. 21 during a statewide Seat Check Saturday event organized by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans.
The program also donates and installs child safety seats for families in need through money raised by Kergan Bros. Sonic Drive-Ins and participating restaurants’ sales of the Sonic Tot Calendar. Since 2016, $223,000 has been raised to purchase 2,300 car seats. During the Baton Rouge event at the Baton Rouge Police Department at 9000 Airline Highway, 49 people had their car seats checked, and 30 people received donated car seats for which they had registered in advance.