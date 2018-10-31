Singer-songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and again during the 10 a.m. Mass Nov. 4, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 766-8314.
Valentine grew up on the seaside of Northern California. His songs are both earthbound and mystical, and speak of the gentle, everyday spiritual awakenings of an openhearted life. He has earned a growing following of listeners and supporters with music and storytelling that is compelling and poetic, a news release said.