The vice president of the Louisiana Bonsai Society talked about repotting instructions and care of tropical bonsai during the group's monthly meeting May 21.
Robert Reed said tropical bonsai tend to thrive in southern Louisiana's long, hot summers, a news release said. Reed emphasized not to repot tropical bonsai until nighttime temperatures were 60 degrees or above. He also discussed wiring and trimming bonsai, and other bonsai techniques.
Additionally, there were several club members who brought bonsai in order to discuss how to improve them; Lowell Tilley led this technique-focused discussion. However, due to time limitations, only some of the work could be done at the meeting itself. The club members decided to have bonsai workshop/study group meetings to help members develop their bonsai collection. The first of these sessions took place May 25 at Forest Park.
The LBS board of directors met June 4 to plan the Louisiana Day of Bonsai, a meeting of all bonsai clubs in Louisiana, to be held July 20 at the Baton Rouge Garden Center. There will be a bonsai lecture/demonstration and workshop conducted by Brussel Martin, founder of Brussel's Bonsai, as well as vendors selling bonsai plants, pots, supplies and tools.
The Louisiana Bonsai Society is a nonprofit organization open to all who are interested in the hobby of bonsai. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.