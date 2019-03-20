The MAPP construction company has committed $200,000 toward construction of playhouses in the garden of the new, freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
“Our freestanding children’s hospital is built from the ground up with kids in mind,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “These playhouses are a fantastic addition to the beautiful outdoor garden space and will be fun distractions for children of all ages.”
Since 2013, MAPP LLC has hosted an annual golf tournament benefiting the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital; the proceeds were dedicated to these playhouses, according to a news release. The new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is set to open in October.