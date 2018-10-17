The local chapter of the American Institute of Architects has awarded one of six Rose Awards to the LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio.
Winners were selected by an independent jury based on design excellence, according to a news release. The LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio received the award for the design of the permanent exhibition in the new LSU Center for River Studies located on the Water Campus, 100 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge.
"At the LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio, architects, engineers, scientists and scholars work together to create solutions for some of today's most challenging and complex problems such as coastal land loss and resilience. We designed the exhibit in the LSU Center for River Studies to educate and engage the public around these complex issues. We are honored that our multidisciplinary work has garnered recognition by the AIA," LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio managing director Traci Birch said.
An exhibition, "Building Ideas: The Making of Architecture," depicts the different creative approaches taken by each of the six Rose winners. The installation show is on display through Nov. 26 at The Gallery at Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge.