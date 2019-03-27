Issues confronting mass communication professionals who cover and disperse military, foreign affairs and national security information will be addressed during a summit, “Classified Communications: Messaging for National Security and Foreign Affairs," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in the Holliday Forum at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, 144 Field House Drive.
To reserve a seat for the free event, visit www.EventBrite.com.
The speakers at the summit will include retired Rear Adm. John Kirby U.S. Navy, a CNN military and diplomatic analyst; and Gordon Johndroe, vice president of government operations communications at The Boeing Company. The event will investigate the methods the military and national security organizations use to keep the public informed in peacetime, conflict and war, according to a news release.
Prior to joining CNN, Kirby served in the United States Navy for 29 years, retiring as rear admiral in 2015. In 2011, Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta appointed Kirby as deputy assistant secretary of defense for media operations. Two years later, after serving as the U.S. Navy’s chief of information, Kirby was chosen as Pentagon press secretary and became the first uniformed officer to hold the position. Following his military career, Kirby returned to government service as the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department. Soon after, President Obama appointed him as assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Public Affairs, a title he held until the end of the Obama administration.
Before joining The Boeing Company, Johndroe served as White House deputy press secretary and as spokesman for the National Security Council, or NSC, from October 2006 to January 2009. There, he prepared the president and the national security adviser for media interviews and briefings. Johndroe also briefed the White House press corps and coordinated regularly with Cabinet secretaries, U.S. embassies and military commands, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency. He also served as press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, assistant White House press secretary, press secretary to first lady Laura Bush, and director of strategic communications and planning at the U.S. State Department. Johndroe also worked on George W. Bush’s 2000 presidential and 1998 gubernatorial campaigns.
Free parking is open to the public in the Union Square Garage. For driving and walking directions, visit the website for the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs. The summit will be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/LSUManshipSchoolofMassCommunication.