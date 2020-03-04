Dunham School gifted inservice.jpg

From left are Amanda McIlwain, director of the Dunham Upper School; dean of faulty Deedra LaPlace; gifted-education expert Dina Brulles; and Middle School head Mary Theriot.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Dunham School students got a break from classes on Feb. 10 as their teachers spent a day exploring new strategies for meeting the needs of gifted students in regular classrooms. 

The presenter was Dina Brulles, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for Gifted Children. Brulles assists school districts in developing, supporting, and evaluating gifted programs with an emphasis on integrating current educational initiatives. Her topics included flexible grouping, tiered instruction and assessment, and collaborative learning.

