Kids of all ages will learn about, explore, climb and touch a variety of vehicles, including construction vehicles, heavy equipment, fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances and helicopters during the Touch A Truck event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at BREC’s Fairgrounds at Airline Highway Park, 17200 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge.
The first two hours of the Junior League of Baton Rouge event will be quiet hours for those who are sensitive to noise.
Touch A Truck also will feature the Angelle Materials Dig Zone, live farm animals and live safety demonstrations. The cost is $10 for everyone 2 and older, which includes free food and drinks. Tickets are available at the gate, at juniorleaguebr.org or by calling (225) 924-0298.