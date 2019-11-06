The cardiothoracic surgery group at the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group has added Dr. Terry Stelly, who joins doctors William M. Boedefeld II, Walter Bringaze III and Swayze Rigby in providing advanced surgical care of diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels.
Stelly, originally from Lafayette, is returning to Louisiana after practicing a number of years in Mobile, Alabama. He received his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He went on to complete his residency in general surgery at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, followed by a fellowship in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.
The clinic is at 7777 Hennessy Blvd., Suite 8001, Baton Rouge. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 490-7224.