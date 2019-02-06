St. Michael the Archangel High School senior Jeffrey Brignac has signed a college letter of intent to run track and cross-country for Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Brignac has earned numerous awards as a high school athlete. In cross-country, he is a four-year varsity runner and three-time All-Metro honorable mention. He also is ranked 11th on the St. Michael all-time record list for running 3 miles in 16 minutes and 19 seconds. For track and field, he is a three-time regional qualifier and is ranked third on the St. Michael all-time record list for running the 1600 in 4 minutes and 38 seconds.
Brignac also has many personal offseason accolades to his name, including multiple Louisiana Marathon top finishes.
Brignac has a 3.9 GPA and is named an All-Academic Athlete by the LHSAA. He plans to major in nursing, according to a news release.