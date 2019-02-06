Michael Archangel Jeffrey Brignac.jpg

St. Michael the Archangel High School senior Jeffrey Brignac, center, is seen with his mother and father, Michelle and Scott Brignac, and his sister, Celia Brignac.

 PROVIDED PHOTO 

St. Michael the Archangel High School senior Jeffrey Brignac has signed a college letter of intent to run track and cross-country for Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

Brignac has earned numerous awards as a high school athlete. In cross-country, he is a four-year varsity runner and three-time All-Metro honorable mention. He also is ranked 11th on the St. Michael all-time record list for running 3 miles in 16 minutes and 19 seconds. For track and field, he is a three-time regional qualifier and is ranked third on the St. Michael all-time record list for running the 1600 in 4 minutes and 38 seconds.

Brignac also has many personal offseason accolades to his name, including multiple Louisiana Marathon top finishes.

Brignac has a 3.9 GPA and is named an All-Academic Athlete by the LHSAA. He plans to major in nursing, according to a news release. 

