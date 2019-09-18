The Our Lady of the Lake Head and Neck Center has added two otolaryngologists, Dr. Stephen C. Hernandez and Dr. Justin Sowder.
Hernandez completed his medical degree and his residency in head and neck surgery at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his fellowship in advanced rhinology, oncology and endoscopic skull base surgery at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Sowder received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Services in Little Rock. He completed his residency in otolaryngology head and neck surgery at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Located at 4950 Essen Lane, Suite 400, Our Lady of the Lake Head and Neck Center treats benign and malignant tumors, infectious diseases, deformities and facial trauma. The center specializes in a variety of services including head and neck cancer, surgical oncology, complex sinus surgery, thyroid surgery, rehabilitation and more. Call (225) 765-1765.