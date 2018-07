Boy Scout Zachary Ponthieu, second from right, achieved Eagle Scout status upon the completion of his Eagle Scout project. With the help of the East Baton Rouge Lions Club and community members, Zachary collected more than 7,000 pairs of eyeglasses to be cleaned, tested and given to the needy. From left, are Lloyd Hensley, Scout Leader Sharon Nolan, Tim LeBlanc, Zachary, Bill Simon, mom Devonna Ponthieu and Zeke Dunaway.