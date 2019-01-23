Runnels coach Julie Fink has been named the 2018 girls cross-country All-Metro Coach of the Year. In addition, two members of the Runnels cross-country team, junior Annie Fink and freshman Dawson Latona, also received All-Metro honors.
Annie Fink, who placed first in individual competition at the state meet to become state champion, made first team All-Metro, and Dawson, a top 10 finisher at state, earned an honorable mention on the boys All-Metro cross-country team.
Under coach Fink’s guidance, at the 2018 Louisiana High School Athletic Association state meet, the Lady Raiders cross-country team won Runnels’ first Class B title. In addition, five members of the girls team finished in the top 10. The Raiders also did well at state. They were named the Class B runners-up and had two top-10 finishers.
Coach Fink, who teaches sixth-grade science, is the founder of the cross-country and the indoor track teams at Runnels. This is her 12th season as head coach of the girls and boys cross-country teams.
A longtime member of the coaching staff at Nike’s Smoky Mountain Running Camp in Asheville, North Carolina, Fink is the president of the Louisiana Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.
She also has served as a volunteer track official for the Louisiana Governor’s Games, USATF, and AAU track and field meets. She is the recipient of the Dwight Woosley Outstanding Meet Official Award for 2015 and was a Top 25 finalist in the 2015 Brooks Running Inspiring Coaches Program.