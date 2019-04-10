Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 29 to April 4:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Brickyard Lane 1200: $780,000, Owner: Joey Lambert. Total square footage: 11,000. Complete Interior of Suite 400 on fourth floor, 11,000 square footage space for Business office use. 110 occupants. Issued April 2.
Coursey Boulevard 12929: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,000. New shell const. of 7,000 square footage building for mercantile use with 220 square footage covered porches, with two suites: Suite A, vanilla box retail, and Suite B, grocery store. This permit is for Suite A, vanilla box complete interior of 3,000 square footage with porch of 110 square footage. Issued March 29.
Coursey Boulevard 12929: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,110. New shell construction of 7,000 square footage building for mercantile use with 220 square footage covered porches, with 2 suites: Suite A, vanilla box retail, and Suite B, grocery store. This permit is for Suite B, complete interior of 4000 square footage with covered porch of 110 square footage for mercantile use as grocery store. Issued March 29.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Gardere Lane 1702: $341,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,200. Site improvements to existing BREC park including paving/parking, walkways, basketball court with post-tensioned slab, recreational hill, and 2 new pavilions. No mechanical or electrical work. Issued April 2.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airway Drive 1450: $469,000, Owner: Steven Davis Sr. Total square footage: 50,000. Interior renovation of existing office/warehouse for new tenant Warehouse Storage of 50,000 square footage building including new 1400 square footage concrete paving access, and retaining wall. Issued April 3.
Celtic Drive 10000: $10,000, Owner: Rie Rivolo. Total square footage: 100. Renovation to install kitchen hood in existing building for an incubator kitchen. Test kitchen for food delivery office. Issued April 1.
Evangeline Street 5505: $45,000, Owner: Sinat Pen. Total square footage: 2,280. Remodel for fire damage repairs to 2,280 square footage building involving all electrical with new service box and all new wiring; no mechanical work. It appears this building has been abandoned/vacant for quite some time and grass is overgrown; will need full occupancy inspections and environmental approval once future tenant is determined. Scope of work includes replacing doors and replace burned portion of roof structural elements and new metal roof panels. Replacing damaged portion of metal roof with wood. Issued April 3.
Government Street 1509: $600,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,280. Renovation to finish out Suite B of 4,280 square footage in building B, for assembly A-2 Use, sprinklered, as restaurant. Issued April 1.
Greenwell Springs Road 9704: $25,000, Owner: Susan Weber. Total square footage: 1,750. Flood damage renovation to existing 1750 square footage mercantile tenant space. Received water damaged. Work already done. Scope of work includes replacing all electrical below 48 inches, installing new drywall, new thermostat, installing new interior doors, cabinetry, flooring, one toilet and vanity/sink. A/C unit on the roof. Future tenant will need occupancy permit. Issued April 2.
Moore Street 516: $35,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,272. Interior renovation to existing lease space 102 of 1,272 square footage for mercantile use as wine and cheese shop. Issued April 4.
South Acadian Thwy 2300: $40,000, Owner: Randy Kehs. Total square footage: 1,000. Renovations to remove and replace approximately four sheets drywall, interior painting, minor wall repairs and re-roofing to existing business office. Issued April 4.
Tom Drive 8288: $12,000, Owner: Milton Brown. Total square footage: 1,176. Interior renovation to create Suite E of 1,176 square footage on second floor of existing 7,668 square footage building, for unstated use, apparently business office use. All existing structural walls to remain as are. Replacing plumbing fixtures and receptacles. Issued April 1.
United Plaza Boulevard 8550: $320,000, Owner: Joe Goudeau. Total square footage: 6,596. Interior renovations of 6,596 square footage, suite 410, of existing business offices for same tenant, on the fourth floor of the II United Plaza office building. Issued April 1.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Coursey Boulevard 12929: $700,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,220. New shell construction of 7,000 square footage building for mercantile use with 220 square footage covered porches, with two suites: Suite A as vanilla box retail, and Suite B for complete interior as grocery store. This is the shell permit. Issued March 29.
DEMOLITION
Comite Drive 7381, Baker: Owner: Joshua and Kristin Drago. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued April 3.
Harry Drive 8545: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single story commercial building for City of Baton Rouge. Issued April 3.
Terrace Street 1815: Owner: Jonathan Patrick Cave. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one story single family residence. Issued April 1.
FENCE
Fontaine Drive 1911: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6 foot iron fence. Issued April 3.
Lane's End 7767: $11,900, Owner: david poor. Total square footage: 1. add approximately 80 linear feet of brick wall matching existing wall going in the direction of lanes and and turning towards house at stucco entrance. Issued April 3.
Leeward Drive 745: $1,000, Owner: Joshua McLain Rivet. Total square footage not listed. 8 foot wood fence tapered down to 3 foot. Issued March 29.
LAND CLEARING
Perkins Road 16248: $40,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Land clearing permit. Issued April 1.
POOL
Boone Drive 6513: $41,142, Owner: Gregory Frost. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 1.
Creek Hollow Road 18237: $47,527, Owner: Keith McCann. Total square footage: 450. Installation of gunite swimming pool. Issued March 29.
Lexington Lakes Avenue 3039: $29,000, Owner: Subramanirm Sathivel. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued March 29.
Pecue Lane 10803: $37,950, Owner: Charlene Favre. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 2.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Pensacola Drive 4116: $6,700, Owner: Yvonne Campbell. Total square footage not listed. Residential accessory structure. Issued April 3.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Lost Oak Drive 5615: $75,000, Owner: Robert Sisson. Total square footage not listed. Single family addition/renovation. Issued March 29.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Adelia Lane 7232: $700,000, Owner: Vincent Centanni. Total square footage: 4,889. Single family residential home. Issued April 1.
Evangeline Street 5825: $115,992, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,152. New single family dwelling. Issued April 3.
Heck Young Road 1040, Baaker: $407,394, Owner: Mitchell Tate. Total square footage: 5,223. New single family residence. Issued April 4.
Hickory Creek Drive 1333: $162,396, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,082. New single family residence. Issued March 29.
Hickory Creek Drive 1339: $183,066, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,347. New single family residence. Issued March 29.
Highland District Way 7830: $377,442, Owner: Daryl May. Total square footage: 4,839. New single family residence. Issued April 1.
Lake Breeze Drive 117: $178,776, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,292. Residential construction. Issued April 2.
Lake Breeze Drive 125: $174,642, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued April 2.
Lake Breeze Drive 137: $201,552, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,584. Residential construction. Issued April 2.
Martha Drive 18030, Zachary: $160,992, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,064. Single family residence. Issued April 2.
Mill Grove Lane 16869: $362,000, Owner: Richard Bond. Total square footage: 3,907. New single family residence. Issued March 29.
Pride-Baywood Road 20679, Clinton: $362,232, Owner: Jim & Teresa Steele. Total square footage: 4,644. New single family dwelling. Issued April 1.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 507: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,494. New single family residence. Issued April 4.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Fairwoods Drive 3723: $8,000, Owner: Marisol Ramirez. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 2.
Greenway Drive 3735: $32,105, Owner: Yolanda Rankins. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 29.
Kilona Drive 5861: $20,200, Owner: Tarlynn Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 2.
Lanier Drive 5424: $30,000, Owner: Vincent Randolph. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued March 29.
Meadow Park Avenue 7024: $6,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 2.
N Chalfont Drive 14840: $29,100, Owner: MD Madison. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 29.
Palisades Drive 2143: $70,000, Owner: Jerry and Pamela Harris. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 2.
Ritterman Avenue 5370: $40,996, Owner: Vicki Fontana. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued March 29.
Saint Katherine Avenue 4334: $32,989, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued March 29.
Sherwood Street 4345: $46,693, Owner: Ricky Porter. Total square footage not listed. Elevation of residence. Issued April 3.
Tulip Street 2170: $50,000, Owner: Mandy Miller. Total square footage: 1,621. Residential remodel. Issued April 2.