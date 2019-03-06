Seaman Elijah Sykes, a 2017 graduate of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Sykes has served in the Navy for 1½ years and is a U.S. Navy cryptologic technician, responsible for anti-ship missile defense of the ship.
A Navy cruiser is a multimission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea, Navy officials explained. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons systems.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Sykes is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy, according to a news release.