Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Feb. 1-7:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Boulevard Louisiane 18400: $1,200,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 9,140. Revised scope of work. Renovation of 4,072 square footage and addition of 5,588 square footage for new fitness expansion to existing country club tennis building serving an exiting residential golf community. Scope of work from original changed to reduce the size of addition and increased area of renovation by a small amount. No longer adding the second-level deck. Issued Feb. 5.
Jones Creek Road 5805: owner: Caleb Bailey. Total square footage: 14,788. Addition of 13,244 square footage sprinklered building with new covered walkways of 384 square footage and new porte cocheres of 1,160 square footage (also new canopy by others, added to site with adjacent existing church sanctuary of 10,400 square footage to total 23,644 square footage.) Issued Feb. 5.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Daradele Avenue 10054: owner: Darren Aschaffenburg. Total square footage: 25,927. New construction of five apartment buildings, each of three stories to total 134,397 square footage, and renovation of existing 6,100 square footage building to total 140,497 square footage and parking to serve apartment complex. This permit is for building 3, R-2 use, of 25,927 square footage. Issued Feb. 4.
Highland Road 18313: $1,200,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,867. New construction of 5,411 square footage convenience store for gasoline sales with uncovered dumpster enclosure and additional 670 square footage enclosed patio for seating: total 6,081 square footage, and 6,867 square footage canopy structure. This permit is for the 6,867 square footage canopy structure. Issued Feb. 6.
Opportunity Avenue 17464: $453,000, owner: Bart Talbot. Total square footage: 6,499. New construction of 6,499 square footage building for business (1,236 square footage.) Warehouse (5,263 square footage) use, and parking/site work to serve. Issued Feb. 6.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Plaza Americana Drive 10250: $42,000, owner: Jason Lattimore. Total square footage not listed. Renovation to ADA parking area and sidewalks. Issued Feb. 5.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Avenue L 10210: $32,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage renovation of 800 square footage Unit 242. Scope of work includes change out of two receptacles and patched 40 square footage of drywall. Issued Feb. 6.
Old Hammond Highway 13770: $57,000, owner: Hoang Phan. Total square footage: 2,016. Interior renovation of Suite, building B, of a 2,016 square footage formerly Domino's Pizza take-out for new owner of a dine-in restaurant involving food preparation, cooking and sales of food. Issued Feb. 5.
DEMOLITION
Barnett Road 17600, Zachary: owner: Ray Gremillion. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family, one-story residence. Issued Feb. 5.
Citiplace Court 2552: owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of the existing On The Border Restaurant that is located on the site, demolishing to use the space to build a newly constructed hotel. Issued Feb. 5.
Crown Way 923: owner: Bryan Horthorn. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family, two-story home that caught fire. Issued Feb. 5.
Elm Drive 3324: owner: Beverly Collins. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single family residence. Issued Feb. 5.
Prescott Road 7280: owner: Joel C. Ware. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, flooded, single-family residence. Issued Feb. 5.
Rafe Mayer Road 979: owner: Kelvin Fisher. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single-family residence. Issued Feb. 4.
POOL
East Lakeshore Drive 1745: $77,779, owner: McKay Residence. Total square footage: 400. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 7.
Mossy Oak Avenue 814: $14,381, owner: Dane Lejeune. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool, pool shell and decking only. Issued Feb. 4.
Pete Maravich Court 2438: $37,421, owner: Anthony Rinauldo. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 4.
Pete Maravich Court 2453: $41,221, owner: Brad Martin. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 4.
Portwood Lane 23312, Zachary: $65,000, owner: Jarrod Thrash. Total square footage: 512. New swimming pool. Issued Feb. 7.
Puligny Avenue 20351: $45,800, owner: Don Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass pool. Issued Feb. 1.
South Vignes Road 10146: $24,000, owner: Joshua Dixon. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 4.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Beverly Drive 446: $160,000, owner: Jeff and Kendra English. Total square footage: 750. Remodel of the interior of an existing residence — all new electrical, plumbing and HVAC — removing a noncompliant stair, existing laundry, existing master bath, existing kitchen and two hallway closets, relocating a new code compliant stairway, kitchen, master bath and laundry, adding a new dormer and a new outdoor kitchen/porch area. Issued Feb. 1.
Portwood Lane 23710, Zachary: $110,000, owner: Eric Lewis. Total square footage: 162. Remodel of porch into a bath and addition of an accessory building to an existing single-family residence. Issued Feb. 5.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Fontaine Drive 1935: $246,246, owner: Princeton Scott Bardwell. Total square footage: 3,157. Issued Feb. 4.
Foxtail Drive 1043: $167,232, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,124. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Foxtail Drive 1103: $192,582, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,469. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 6.
Foxtail Drive 1114: $192,348, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 1,904. New residence. Issued Feb. 6.
Foxtail Drive 1115: $194,298, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,491. New residence. Issued Feb. 1.
Foxtail Drive 1118: $176,436, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 1,689. New residence. Issued Feb. 6.
Foxtail Drive 1213: $165,360, owner: Jennifer Carlin. Total square footage: 2,120. New residence. Issued Feb. 1.
Gentle Wind Drive 1130: $174,642, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. New construction. Issued Feb. 1.
Hood Avenue 1824: $391,950, owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage: 5,025. Single-family new. Issued Feb. 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 454: $208,806, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Lake Edge Drive 6140: $190,398, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 5.
Lake Edge Drive 6146: $162,396, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,082. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 5.
Lake Edge Drive 6173: $171,132, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Lake Edge Drive 6181: $127,062, owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Longwood Drive 750: $294,372, owner: Nathan Stubbs. Total square footage: 3,774. New single-family residence, with demolition of an existing residence. Issued Feb. 5.
Martha Drive 18122, ZACHARY: $157,560, owner: Sebastian Brazelton. Total square footage: 2,020. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 5.
Meridian Drive 918: $201,396, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,582. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Meridian Drive 924: $157,672, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,124. New residence. Issued Feb. 1.
Meridian Drive 1008: $167,310, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,145. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Meridian Drive 1110: $159,744, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,048. New residence. Issued Feb. 1.
Meridian Drive 1111: $192,348, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 1,904. New residence. Issued Feb. 6.
Meridian Drive 1122: $181,740, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,330. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 1.
Meridian Drive 1128: $159,744, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,048. New residence. Issued Feb. 1.
Veranda Green Avenue 3112: $419,880, owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,499. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 5.
Woodland Cove Drive 18249: $550,000, owner: Scooter Stafford. Total square footage: 5,227. Residential new construction. Issued Feb. 1.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Breeden Drive 9863: $19,271.80, owner: Bertha Finley. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 1.
Buttonwood Drive 6525: $16,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Issued Feb. 7.
Drehr Avenue 830: $17,500, owner: Rex Rainach. Total square footage not listed. Residential accessory remodel — placing roof on pool pump shed. Issued Feb. 4.
Dyer Road 7151, Baker: $83,080.92, owner: Mary Payne. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 1.
East Johnson Street 518: $56,200.90, owner: Angelo Moses. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Feb. 6.
Evangeline Street 2946: $15,000, owner: Raymond Hamilton. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel of fire damage. Issued Feb. 4.
Fairhaven Drive 11975: $80,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Tree fell on house. Issued Feb. 7.
Glennsade Avenue 9460: $10,000, owner: Edward Nicholas. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 1.
Mora Drive 14503: $25,000, owner: Thoai Pham. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 6.
Osceola Street 2714: $44,494, owner: Gloria Brumfield. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report and remodel. Issued Feb. 7.
Steele Boulevard 331: $40,000, owner: Thomas Duvic. Total square footage not listed. Residential renovation. Issued Feb. 7.
Topaz Drive 3055: $20,000, owner: Deon Brock. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 6.
Weller Avenue 3364: $7,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to existing residence — replace drywall and replacing tubs, toilets and cabinets. Issued Feb. 1.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Airline Highway 10505: $3,000, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install small billboard 6 feet by 12 feet. Issued Feb. 5.
Airline Highway 14940: $55,000, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Off premise billboard 10.5 feet by 36 feet. Issued Feb. 5.
Airline Highway 15324: $2,800, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 6.5 feet by 12 feet. Issued Feb. 5.
South Acadian Thruway 1150: $36,000, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 23 feet by 11 feet, illuminated. Issued Feb. 5.
Stumberg Lane 6400: $2,800, owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 6 feet by 12 feet. Issued Feb. 5.
SOLAR
Glenhaven Drive 11775: $27,000, owner: Marcus Gaines. Total square footage: 1. Install 10.24 KW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Feb. 1.
South Marsden Place 15212: $40,046, owner: Shane Torres. Total square footage: 480. Installation of 32 solar panels on an existing residential roof. Issued Feb. 1.