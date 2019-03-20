About three dozen artists are expected to participate in an en plein-air painting event March 28-30 at Independence Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The event is a fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, which will hold a sale of the art and public reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 on the first and second floors of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The artists will be in and around the renovated and replanted garden beds, landscaped fountain area, shaded garden paths, seating areas and the pavilion in the botanic area near Independence Boulevard. Iris will be one focal point of the artists, as well as an herb garden, and annual and perennial blooms shaded by the mature trees throughout.
For artists’ prospectus and registration information, contact mtharp6@gmail.com.