Among the registered nurses honored by the Great 100 Nurses Foundation during its Great 100 Nurses Celebration Oct. 23 were 11 from Our Lady of the Lake.
The Great 100 Nurses Foundation honors nurses who have shown concern for humanity, made a significant contribution to the profession and served as a mentor or role model for others, according to a news release.
Honorees from Our Lady of the Lake are:
- Lawrence Christy II, Medical Intensive Care Unit
- Iesha Bethley, Neurology
- Sybil Byrd, Pediatrics
- Kristine Hall, Clinical Education
- Maurice Harris, Nursing Support Services
- Nikki Honore, Pediatrics
- Latona Lenard, Medicine
- Tracie Major, Nursing Administration
- Sophia Solomon, Post Surgical Support Services
- Ryan Valentine, Nursing Administration
- John Wilson, Universal Unit.
Also recognized at the event was Brenda Brown with St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, which is also part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
This recognition comes just weeks after Our Lady of the Lake was recognized for a third time by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a magnet organization. The Magnet Recognition Program designates organizations that align their nursing strategic goals to improve and provide the best patient care and outcomes available.