'Death Among the Magnolias'
Experts will discuss fatal ailments from the 18th century through the early 20th century during the Ione E. Burden Symposium "Death Among the Magnolias" from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Yellow fever, malaria and influenza, their treatments and customs surrounding them will be among the topics addressed by speakers including Elizabeth Schexnyder, Deanne Stephens, Trent James and Wright Kennedy. Admission is $40 includes lunch and reception.
St. Luke's set garage sale
The Episcopal Church Women of St. Luke's Episcopal Church will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the church's Witter Hall, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Parishioners have been cleaning out closets and cabinets for weeks in preparation for the fundraiser, which will benefit the outreach projects of the Episcopal Church Women and various ministries and maintenance at St. Luke’s, according to a news release.
“We've been having the ECW Garage Sale for 40 years,” member Sharon Edmon said. “Jewelry is our biggest seller and we always have plenty of it. We have books, glassware, kitchen appliances, toys, furniture and clothes. The crowd is huge, and it is so much fun to see all the stuff disappear so fast on Saturday morning.”
It's gumbo time
Gumbo 2019 lunches will be Fridays in Lent, beginning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8, at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge.
This Lenten tradition, begun in 1951, involves dozens of volunteers at St. James who will serve lunches of chicken and sausage or shrimp gumbo, along with a house salad, bread and dessert. Dine-in customers enjoy water, tea or coffee with their meal.
Drive-thru pickup of boxed lunches is available, and the à la carte menu includes items ready-to-heat-and-eat meals that include pints and quarts of gumbo, rice, cole slaw, dessert and mini-baguettes. To order, call (225) 387-5141 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Fridays or visit stjamesgumbo.org. The pick-up lane is on Fourth Street.
St. James’ Friday Lenten Gumbo lunches are the sole fundraiser for the Episcopal Church Workers’ outreach projects. The St. James ECW has offered assistance to numerous local groups and agencies, as well as making significant contributions to hurricane relief, flood recovery efforts, and foreign mission works of local interest.
Rockin' at the Swamp
The world of rocks, minerals, gemstones and fossils will be highlighted during the Rockin' at the Swamp event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge.
Admission is $4 for ages 2-17, $5 for adults, $2 for BSNC pass members and free for children under 2.
For information, call the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center at (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/rockin.