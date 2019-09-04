An ill-timed downpour resulted in a change of plans for the 18 Runnels School alumni who had gathered for a baseball game Aug. 4 on Raider Field.
“The game was scheduled to start at 1 p.m.,” said longtime assistant Runnels baseball coach Mark Landry, who attended the event, “but the rains came at 12:45. It was an extremely heavy downpour that made playing the game impossible.”
The event, organized by Runnels and LSU baseball alumnus Alden Cartwright, still hit it out of the park. The players, representing Runnels graduating classes ranging from 2006 through 2016, moved into the gym for a friendly game of wiffle ball.
Participants in the event were Brad Bates (’07), Thomas Burke (’12), Grant Burns (’12), Alden Cartwright (’13), Paul Cartwright (’08), Zack Coleman (’08), Nelson Davenport (’08), Madison Davis (’13), Jack Faulkner (’09), Tiger Hill (’12), Brent Hoeprich (’15), Hampton Hudson (’16), coach Tookie Johnson, coach Mark Landry, Josh Morris (’13), Bradley Neyland (’08), Ridge Ory (’15), Shawn Riche (’13), Sean Root (’09) and Ben Young (’06).