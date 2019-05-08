YMCA calling for swimsuits
The YMCA of the Capital Area has a swimsuit drive underway through May 31. Donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at all YMCA of the Capital Area locations. Donated swimsuits will be given to children and adults in need.
YMCA locations are:
- A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 South Foster Drive
- Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
- Baranco-Clark YMCA, 1735 Thomas Delpit Drive
- C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Highway
- Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA, 521 Third St.
- Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
- ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.
- Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive
- Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road.
For information about the swimsuit drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104.
Jambalaya Shoppe opening new location
A grand opening celebration for the newest location of The Jambalaya Shoppe will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 3617 Perkins Road, 1E, Baton Rouge. Free jambalaya will be served, and there will be door prizes, and a chance to win free jambalaya for a year.
The location will provide dine-in, takeout and catering service from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Museums join forces to show documentary
The River Road African American Museum and the West Baton Rouge Museum will host a free screening of the 2019 documentary film "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom" at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., in Baton Rouge.
This Smithsonian Channel film, written and directed by Yoruba Richen, is not the same as the 2018 Oscar-winning "Green Book" film from Universal Pictures. Both, however, draw their name from "The Negro Motorist Green Book," published in the 1930s by Victor Green, a black postal carrier from Harlem, New York. The book, part travel guide and part survival guide, helped African Americans navigate safe passage across America well into the 1960s.