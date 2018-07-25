Virginia College in Baton Rouge will host a back to school event for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 from at its campus, 9501 Cortana Place.
The free event is open to the public and will feature refreshments and candy for kids, a spelling bee, photo booth, campus tours, a scavenger hunt and backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last and more, according to a news release.
Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards and other prizes.
The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Back to School Events being held at 62 other Virginia College, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College locations throughout 17 states.