Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Oct. 5-11.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Jefferson Highway 9878: Owner: Thanh Truong. Total square footage: 900. Complete interior to create new suite space A for small seafood takeout business in a 2,100-square-foot building. Issued Oct. 8.
Jefferson Highway 9878: Owner: Thanh Truong. Total square footage: 1,200. Complete interior to create new suite space B of 1,200 square footage for new nail salon. Issued Oct. 8.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Woodland Ridge Boulevard 3200: $6,280,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 26,100. New construction of field house to serve existing high school campus. Issued Oct. 5.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 9990: $1,000,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,533. Interior renovations of 19,039 square footage to existing motel lobby and public space renovation, R-2 occupancy. Issued Oct. 9.
Highland Road 4410: $309,000, Owner: Colin Smith. Total square footage: 2,258. Renovation of suite space A3 for business clinic use within an existing tenant strip mall. Including complete new tenant floor plan, two restrooms, new HVAC system and new electrical. Issued Oct. 11.
Laurel Street 450: $1,300,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 14,450. Interior renovation of 21st floor, of existing office building, for continued business office use. Scope of work includes new floor plan layout, new electrical, new plumbing and modifications to existing HVAC system and fire protection system. Issued Oct. 5.
Nicholson Drive 5075: $154,000, Owner: Paul Morgan. Total square footage: 8,126. Renovation to 8,036 square footage on second floor and addition of 89 square footage on first floor of existing fourplex apartment building. Issued Oct. 10.
Partridge Lane 3332: $807,300, Owner: Scott Fazzio. Total square footage: 8,320. Interior renovations to existing business offices. Issued Oct. 5.
Picardy Avenue 8585: $588,000, Owner: Peyton Grant. Total square footage: 1,050. Interior renovation of existing hospital pharmacy clean rooms. Scope of work includes new floor layout, new electrical, rough-in and top out plumbing, and new mechanical layout. Issued Oct. 5.
Tom Drive 8288: $33,000, Owner: Milton Brown. Total square footage: 3,834. First floor suites a, b and c and second-floor roof: fire damage repairs to first-floor office suites a, b and c, and roof of an existing two-story 7,668 square footage business office building with 38 percent fire damage. Scope of work this permit to replace all first-floor drywall, reinstall plumbing fixtures and electricity. No work performed on second floor other than roof and attic framing. Issued Oct. 8.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Jefferson Highway 9878: $300,000, Owner: Thanh Truong. Total square footage: 2,100. New shell construction of building intended for two future business suites A and B; includes parking to serve. Issued Oct. 8.
DEMOLITION
Aberdeen Avenue 945: Owner: Cole Willis. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family residence. Issued Oct. 5.
Carlotta Street 3229: Owner: Louis E. Wendt. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family two story residence. Issued Oct. 5.
Goodwood Avenue 6223: Owner: Beau Layfield. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a two-story single-family residence. Issued Oct. 10.
FENCE
East Bluebell Drive 5050: $36,000, Owner: John Tew. Total square footage not listed. Fence, 7-foot block with stucco covering. Issued Oct. 11.
North 24th Street 975: $3,529, Owner: Sheryl Joseph Gilliam. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Oct. 5.
Oak Estates Lane 4785: $18,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Electric gate for subdivision entrance. Issued Oct. 8.
POOL
East Millburn Avenue 12658: $54,000, Owner: Willie O. Griffin. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 10.
Grand Field Avenue 3328: $29,555, Owner: Jeremy Clark. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 11.
Highland Xing 300: $188,800, Owner: John Carmouche. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Oct. 10.
Round Oak Drive 8655: $50,000, Owner: Marc Broussard. Total square footage: 550. Swimming pool. Issued Oct. 11.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 19455: $40,000, Owner: Bill Spiers. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass pool. Issued Oct. 10.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Laurel Lakes Avenue 2525: $192,000, Owner: Gerrad Delatte. Total square footage: 2,987. Addition of detached garage building. Issued Oct. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Chandler Drive 6122: $185,000, Owner: Connor Brooks. Total square footage: 5,140. 1868 square footage addition and a complete renovation for project. Issued Oct. 11.
Manchac Landing Court 18551: $46,350, Owner: Lonnie Bonacorso. Total square footage: 1,566. A garage addition with bonus room above. Issued Oct. 10.
Rosemont Drive 1735: $120,000, Owner: William Hays. Total square footage not listed. Addition to residence. Issued Oct. 8.
Rue Desiree 1649: $30,000, Owner: Edward Bergeron. Total square footage not listed. Issued Oct. 9.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Elm Row Lane 1640: $264,108, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,386. Single-family home. Issued Oct. 8.
Garden Lake Court 19360: $309,114, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,963. Single-family residence. Issued Oct. 9.
Highland Road 17645: $750,000, Owner: Jimmy and Frances Swaggart. Total square footage: 6,142. New single-family residence located in the 100-109 mph wind zone. Issued Oct. 10.
Kodiak Drive 6823: $240,000, Owner: Brandon Dodson. Total square footage: 2,748. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 9.
Partierre Lane North 1438: $117,156, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,502. New town house. Issued Oct. 9.
Partierre Lane North 1444: $111,696, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,432. New town house. Issued Oct. 9.
Partierre Lane North 1450: $117,078, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,502. New town house. Issued Oct. 9.
Red Rose Drive 6642: $203,892, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 8.
Red Rose Drive 6643: $208,806, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 8.
Rose Meadow Drive 15629: $273,078, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,501. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 9.
Shore Bend Avenue 2852: $299,910, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,845. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 8.
Silver Oak Drive 6619: $206,544, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,648. New residence. Issued Oct. 8.
Sugar Cane Lane 1640: $311,610, Owner: Charles B. Dupree Jr. Total square footage: 3,995. New one-story, single-family residence (100-109 mph). Issued Oct. 8.
Sunset Boulevard 210: $600,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,042. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 11.
Trottoir Street 5047: $700,000, Owner: Nick Cagley. Total square footage: 3,081. New residential home. Issued Oct. 11.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Big Bend Avenue 10806: $45,000, Owner: Shetika Deamer. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 10.
Boreas Drive 1104: $21,935.25, Owner: Kelvin Silas. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 5.
Boulevard De Province 1761: $34,116, Owner: Rosalind Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 9.
Cedar Grove Drive 6643: $29,037, Owner: Elton Griffin. Total square footage: 1,971. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 5.
College Drive 1574: $100,000, Owner: Brandon Hebert. Total square footage: 1,930. 189 square footage addition and a 867 square footage renovation of an existing single-family dwelling. Issued Oct. 9.
Delores Drive 12541: $15,000, Owner: Garrett Riles. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 8.
Greenwell Street 7731: $20,000, Owner: Mahmoud Ziadeh. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 11.
Holly Fern Avenue 11517: $40,000, Owner: Regina Patterson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Oct. 5.
King James Avenue 12515: $8,000, Owner: William Whitley. Total square footage not listed. Termite damage. Issued Oct. 5.
Mint Drive 10023: $10,817.64, Owner: Erma Mckenzie. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 5.
Mohican Street 4664: Owner: Alvin Wallace. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 11.
North 32nd Street 922: $8,000, Owner: Keymond Myles. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair fire-damaged residence. Issued Oct. 10.
Oaknolia Drive 6941, Baker: $14,069.73, Owner: Antoinette Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 5.
Ocala Avenue 3625: $59,789.90, Owner: Tyrah Phillips. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 10.
Price Avenue 7656: $24,169, Owner: Helen Cooper. Total square footage not listed. Issued Oct. 5.
Sherwood Street 4577: $22,853.53, Owner: Willie and Pearl Porter. Total square footage not listed. Issued Oct. 5.
Ventura Drive 9160: $20,000, Owner: James Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling, removing load-bearing wall. Issued Oct. 9.
SIGN: POLITICAL
78th 2858: Owner: Kenyetta Nelson-Smith. Total square footage not listed. East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Issued Oct. 8.
SOLAR
Pasadena Drive 3444: $30,408, Owner: Randy Johnson. Total square footage: 1. Installation of 28 solar panels on existing residential roof. Issued Oct. 8.