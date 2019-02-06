Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks is hosting information sessions on how to acquire property in East Baton Rouge Parish. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting will include details on getting title insurance and paying the outstanding taxes.
The second session will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge.
The goal is to help bring new life to blighted, abandoned or tax-foreclosed properties, according to a news release. Agency representatives will present five unconventional pathways to acquire these properties. Both residential and commercial investors will learn how to purchase tax-delinquent assets by attending these informational.
A list of invited agencies and programs:
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office sale, a public auction of property repossessed to satisfy an unpaid obligation.
- Parish Attorney’s Office, which handles the sale of adjudicated properties through public bids and donations.
- Civic Source, a company partnered with the city-parish to offer an online process for the sale of adjudicated property in excess of five years.
- Mow to Own Program, which allows certain parties to avoid the public bidding and receive a preference in making an offer to purchase adjudicated properties in excess of three years.
- East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, which has the ability to acquire and quickly clear title to tax sale and adjudicated properties.
For information, contact the District 2 office at (225) 389-8331 or email cbanks@brla.gov.