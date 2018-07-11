Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from June 29-July 5:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4658: $328,000, Owner: Hunter Hardin. Total square footage: 3,000. Complete interior permit for Suite B for business office. Issued July 5.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Airline Highway 15475: $691,000, Owner: Meichi Lee. Total square footage: 9,526. New construction of two-story building for office use and new parking/site work added to existing business park with two other buildings (5,794 square feet + 3,155 square feet =8,949 square feet existing). First floor resolved, second story remaining shell in this phase — requires renovation permit prior to occupancy. Issued July 2.
Appomattox Avenue 16555: $750,000, Owner: Marcus Williams. Total square footage: 5,143. New construction of building with four classrooms added to existing school campus for educational use, with sidewalks and 842 square feet of new covered canopy structure. Issued July 2.
North Street 1913: $12,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 400. New construction of open-air outdoor pavilion. Issued July 5.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 13250: $91,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,600. Interior renovation of existing car dealership business. Issued July 2.
DEMOLITION
Airline Highway 6556: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish three commercial buildings. Issued June 29.
Glynn Road 14230: Owner: Clinton Ray Johnson, et al. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued June 29.
FENCE
Bob Pettit Boulevard 1004: $7,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Construction and operation of a 120-foot tall monopine wireless telecommunications tower. Issued July 3.
La Annie Drive 1523: $1,700, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wooden fence. Issued June 29.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Whitehaven Street 4553: $31,556, Owner: Ernie Spreen. Total square footage: 680. Addition of open pergola to existing residence. Issued July 5.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Floyd Drive 3855: $200,000, Owner: Neil Chappell. Total square footage: 328. Renovation of master bathroom, kitchen, laundry and addition of rear porch— existing foundation. Issued July 2.
Woodbine Street 9174: $30,000, Owner: Amiee Matherne. Total square footage: 975. Addition of new carport, remodeling existing garage to convert into breakfast room and kitchen area. Issued July 2.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Alabama Street 1911: $58,578, Owner: Garrick Mayweather. Total square footage: 751. New single family two-story residence. Issued July 5.
Carriage Court Drive 8732: $500,000, Owner: James Chau. Total square footage: 4,255. New construction from ground up. Issued July 2.
Forestwood Avenue 8626: $200,000, Owner: Brian Miller. Total square footage: 2,078. New construction residential. Issued July 5.
Lake Bend Drive 6142: $190,398, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,441. New single family residence. Issued July 5.
Moss Grove Lane 10718: $239,772, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,074. New single family residence — one half of duplex. Issued July 3.
Moss Grove Lane 10726: $239,772, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,074. New single family residence — one half of duplex. Issued July 3.
Pieta Lane 9338: $450,000, Owner: Ron Babb. Total square footage: 5,326. New single family residence. Issued June 29.
Rose Meadow Drive 15511: $276,354, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,543. New single family residence. Issued July 2.
Sugar Cane Lane 1723: $258,258, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,311. New single family residence. Issued July 3.
Waterview Drive 7630: $202,332, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,594. New single family residence. Issued July 3.
Wood Wren Drive 6140: $242,034, Owner: Kevin Bogan. Total square footage: 3,103. New single-story single family residence (wind zone 91-99 mph). Issued July 3.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Arena Drive 12161: $24,000, Owner: Lorraine Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
Beechwood Drive 3462: $13,842.52, Owner: Carolyn West. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 3.
Breeden Drive 9771: $16,149.35, Owner: Annette Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 3.
Buttonwood Drive 6424: $3,840.24, Owner: Gregory Rushing. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 2.
Candlewood Avenue 2017: $6,922.98, Owner: Mary Campo. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 2.
Candlewood Avenue 2058: $43,281.12, Owner: Scott Beckwith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 2.
D'juanna Drive 6664: $54,111.42, Owner: Quennie Bailey. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 2.
Dickens Drive 4515: $56,639.53, Owner: Henry Ayo. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
East Caprice Avenue 7337: $1,262.79, Owner: Carolyn Guess. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 2.
East Catalina Drive 4352: $29,785.17, Owner: Nathan Haymer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 3.
Enterprise Street 5226: $8,000, Owner: Tameka Mitchell. Total square footage not listed. 33 percent damage. Issued July 2.
Foxridge Drive 5434: $8,434, Owner: Thao Pham. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace nine windows. Issued July 3.
Gerald Drive 10465: $12,617.03, Owner: Kenya Leggett. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 2.
Glen Echo Drive 6688: $22,674.51, Owner: Annie Whitaker. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 29.
Glen Oaks Drive 7508: $13,499.85, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 29.
Hanks Drive 7980: $2,364.94, Owner: Reginald Berry. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
Matthews Street 5902: $20,000, Owner: Audrey Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
Meadowdale Drive 9965: $26,232.82, Owner: Clara Pitts. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 2.
Prescott Court 4277: $43,489.88, Owner: Jennifer Day. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
Quorum Drive 7553: $6,470.32, Owner: Patricia Cutrer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 29.
Riverdale Avenue East 15650: $4,964.19, Owner: Mary Hogan. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued June 29.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 15936: $15,000, Owner: Goran Dragovich. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued July 2.
South Marsden Place 15252: $26,960.22, Owner: Brandt Faber. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 29.
Tioga Drive 5839: $6,800, Owner: Sonya Gaines and Rhonda Allmon. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged residence. Flood zone X. Issued July 3.
West Tams Drive 9412: $110,000, Owner: Joseph Matthews. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued June 29.
Wells Street 4542: $4,000, Owner: Henry Fraizer. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage. Issued July 5.
Yosemite Drive 3511: $11,918.28, Owner: Channell Branch. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore LA. Issued July 2.
SOLAR
Powerbrook Drive 2234: $19,330, Owner: Jason Adame. Total square footage not listed. Installation of 18 solar panels on an existing residential roof. Issued June 29.