Wild at the Rowe Advocate staff report Nov 11, 2018 - 12:24 pm

Conni Pope, on stage with BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, introduces Max the armadillo to the children at the Wild at the Rowe event at Perkins Rowe on Saturday. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Conni Pope with BREC's Zoo introduces Max the armadillo to the children at the Wild at the Rowe event held at Perkins Rowe on Saturday. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Kassidy Keller, 6 gets her face painted at the Wild at the Rowe event Saturday at Perkins Rowe. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

People lined up Saturday for BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo's Wild at the Rowe day at Perkins Rowe The zoo brought some of its "ambassador animals" — small animals like baby armadillos and baby alligators — to Perkins Rowe.