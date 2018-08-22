Experts on topics from finances to funeral planning will participate in "Embracing the Journey," a resource event for end-of-life planning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The event is designed for seniors and their children or other potential caregivers. The experts expected to participate in roundtable discussions include:
- Mike Clark, funeral planning
- John Curren, financial preparations
- Father Tommy Dillon, funeral service planning
- Barbara Gooden, Medicare benefits
- Richlynn Hunt, choosing living arrangements
- CPA John Piland, tax and financial preparation
- Barry Robinson, benefits for veterans
- John Samaha, living wills and powers of attorney.
For information, call (225) 926-5343 or visit www.stlukesbr.org.