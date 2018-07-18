Garrett Miller has a wealth of assistance at his disposal when he attends Mississippi State University this fall.
The 2018 Runnels High School honor graduate received six different scholarships: a Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, a Colvard Future Leader scholarship, an Eagle Scout scholarship, a McCarver Legacy scholarship, a nonresident scholarship and a housing scholarship.
Miller also is an AP Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of the 2017 Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Outstanding High School Volunteer Student Award.
His parents are Ron and Renee’ Miller.