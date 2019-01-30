Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 18-24:

70802

Building fire

2700 block of Gracie Street. Property loss: $500. Intentional. Jan. 22.

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

2200 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Jan. 21.

70806

Hazardous condition, other

5300 block of Claycut Road. Jan. 19.

200 block of LSU Place. Jan. 18.

Passenger vehicle fire

1200 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $19,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Jan. 18.

70808

Building fire

100 block of France Street. Jan. 24.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

2600 block of Citiplace Boulevard. Jan. 24.

View comments