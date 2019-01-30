Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Jan. 18-24:
70802
Building fire
2700 block of Gracie Street. Property loss: $500. Intentional. Jan. 22.
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
2200 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Jan. 21.
70806
Hazardous condition, other
5300 block of Claycut Road. Jan. 19.
200 block of LSU Place. Jan. 18.
Passenger vehicle fire
1200 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $19,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Jan. 18.
70808
Building fire
100 block of France Street. Jan. 24.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
2600 block of Citiplace Boulevard. Jan. 24.