Associated Grocers has awarded Sam S. Politz Scholarships to Madison Boudreaux, of Baton Rouge, a recent graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, and to Allison Picou, of Houma, a recent graduate of Terrebonne High School.
These scholarships are valued at $1,000 per semester for eight semesters. The recipients were chosen by a committee appointed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Boudreaux is the daughter of Jules and Lisa Boudreaux. She was one of three valedictorians in her graduating class of 242 at St. Joseph's Academy, where she earned a 4.69 GPA. She plans to major in psychology at the University of Alabama in Tusdaloosa, in preparation for medical school.
Picou is the daughter of Robert and Ann Picou. She ranked first in a graduating class of 291 at Terrebonne High School, which she leaves having earned 30 college credits.