Baton Rouge General is bringing a BSAFE baby-sitting course to its Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses, empowering kids ages 12 and up with the training and real-world skills to be a safe and successful baby sitter.
The one-day course includes first aid and CPR certification, home safety and child care basics for all age groups.
Taught by Tricia Poche and Kimberly Clark, the course will also cover tips on starting a baby-sitting business. The national average for baby-sitting services is nearly $14 per hour, an increase of 26% since 2010, and two-thirds of parents are willing to pay more for a sitter with safety training, according to Care.com’s Annual Babysitter Survey.
“It’s true that in the world of smartphones and Netflix, baby-sitting isn’t what it used to be, but the core values of baby-sitting are the same: keeping the kids safe and happy,” Poche said. “Learning those life and safety skills should be the first step for those interested in baby-sitting.”
The first BSAFE course is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bluebonnet, 8585 Picardy Ave. To register, or for information about other course dates, visit www.brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events.
The course is $65, and there is a discount for Baton Rouge General employees. For more information, call (225) 439-3388.