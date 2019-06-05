The Dunham School held its 2019 commencement ceremony May 18 at Healing Place Church with Head of School Steven A. Eagleton presiding.
Valedictorian: Parker Boyd Harris
Salutatorian: Kathryn Ann Dunphy
Other honor graduates included:
Summa cum laude: Isabella Corinne Rovere, Anushka Singh, Xiaojun "Sylvia" Chen, Caroline Grace Enos, Margaret Katherine Coast, Eric Randall Ponder, Conner Bruce Bown, Anna Katherine Evans, Isabella Grace Latuso, Jessica Lauren Williams, Jordan Cameron Wright, Emma Reese Davis, Haochen "Jack" Zhang, Arrington Bess Holmes, William Austin Smith, Reed Thomas Landry and Brian Anthony Lewis Jr.
Magna cum laude: Luke Aaron Russell, Hayden Jeffrey Dudley, Carissa Faith Milton, Luke Randal Militello, Alyssa Marie Barnes, Allyson Virginia Randall, Julia Gale Spell, Anna Camille Erwin and Ralph Otto Davenport IV
Cum laude: Jack Roberts Jordan, William Roy Smither, Skylar Lynn Sirk, Aguma Muhweza Tibagwa Muhumuza, and Avery Marie Jarreau
Other graduates: Zachary Caleb Ammons, Isaiah Paul Arceneaux, Olivia Noelle Ashley, Rebecca Anne Atkins, Seth Fernando Belcher, Jackson Druilhet Boone, William James Brumund, Haley Nicole Butler, Jacob Owen Caillouet, Nicholas Kalil Cambias, Ireland Rhea Coates, Christopher Shawn Coleman, Dallas Cameron Day, Cameron Michael Denison, Chad Joseph Falgoust, Ronald Alexander Fields, Reed Carlton Godbery, William Zachary Hains, Laila Simone Hampton, Brennan Joseph Heard, Charles Earle Henry III, Austin Samuel Hinton-Richard, Lilian Virginia Johnson and Garret Wade Jones
Also, Gage Cameron Laurence, Evan Glen Ajoy Light, Jacob Wesley Lim, Hongyu "Barry" Liu; Katherine Elizabeth Maronge, Andrew John McFeaters, Sophie Grace Moreaux, Treylan Delvis Mouton, Kyle Anthony Pastor, Robert Grant Rabel, Jordan Anthony Roberson, Nicolas Ellis Samaha, Kobe Emmanuel Semien, Tyveon Tai’yae Spurlock, Derek Randall Stingley Jr., Mason Chapman Talley, Tyler Philip Thomas, Madeleine Leontine Van Haute, Gregory Khari Walker, Jahnte Kir’Shawn Williams and DeSean Lavell Woods.