The newly opened Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant, at 801 Frogmore Drive, allowed members of the Lakeshore Lions Club to solicit donations to benefit the club during its opening on Feb. 18.
Chicken Salad Chick donates to Lakeshore Lions Club
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments