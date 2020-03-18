Lakeshore.jpg

The newly opened Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant, at 801 Frogmore Drive, allowed members of the Lakeshore Lions Club to solicit donations to benefit the club during its opening on Feb. 18. Gathering are, from left, Lions Club President Gerry Carbo, Pete Nicolosi, Beau Nicolosi and Joe Nicolosi.

 Provided Photo

