On March 14, World Kidney Day, and throughout the month of March, National Kidney Month, the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana is reminding all Louisianians to “Heart Your Kidneys.”
In Louisiana, more than 460,000 citizens suffer from chronic kidney disease, over 10,000 kidney patients are on dialysis, and over 1,800 kidney patients are on the transplant list waiting for a kidney.
The foundation urges anyone with diabetes, hypertension or a family history of kidney disease to speak with their doctor this month, or anytime, and ask about getting tested for kidney disease. “It takes just two simple tests at the doctor’s office to check your kidney health. Even if you inherit kidney disease, you may be able to slow down the progression of this disease with lifestyle changes,” said Torie Kranze, chief executive officer of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana.
Kidneys should be treated like any other vital organ in the body. Take time this month to make sure your kidneys are staying healthy.
To commemorate World Kidney Day, many buildings and landmarks across the state are turning their lights orange to help bring awareness to chronic kidney disease. To join the conversation on social media, look for and post with #HeartYourKidneys and #WorldKidneyDay hashtags.
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana is the statewide voluntary nonprofit health organization dedicated to preventing kidney disease, improving the health and well-being of individuals affected by this disease and increasing the availability of all organs for transplantation. For more information about the NKFL, visit www.kidneyla.org.