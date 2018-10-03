BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Memorial Oak Grove is being reimagined as a prominent place of remembrance, and on Nov. 11, the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a public rededication ceremony will be held on campus.
Leading up to the ceremony, LSU is looking for friends, relatives and descendants of former LSU students and alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I and are honored in the Memorial Oak Grove, a news release said.
This includes Henry N. Huck, 1916-17, of Independence, and William Digby Morgan, of Tangipahoa, who earned a Bachelor of Science in 1907.
LSU’s military traditions date from its founding in 1860. Several memorials have been established on campus in honor of alumni who lost their lives in military service and to serve as vivid reminders of their service and sacrifice.
The Memorial Oak Grove was dedicated on March 12, 1926, to honor the 30 LSU men who lost their lives in the war.
Thirty-one live oak trees were planted, one for each of the fallen and one for an unknown soldier, as a living reminder of their sacrifice and service to the country. Plans have been in the works to improve the landscaping and to provide an educational component to tell the story of those who are memorialized, the grove itself and the war, the release said.
For information or if you know one of the men honored at the Memorial Oak Grove, contact LSU biological sciences professor Gary King at gking@lsu.edu.
The trees were planted in honor of:
- Milton W. Adams, at LSU from 1916-17, of Natchitoches
- Leslie Phillip Backes, 1916-18, New Orleans
- Lawrence Edward Brogan, 1909-10, Baton Rouge
- David Jenkins Ewing Jr., 1916, New Orleans
- John F. Goodrich, 1909, Highland
- Ike Hahn Gottlieb, 1913, Baton Rouge
- James Oliphant Hall, 1913, Calcasieu Parish
- Henry N. Huck, 1916-17, Independence
- Leslie Carl Hunt, 1918, Tucker
- John Seymour Joseph, 1912-13, Eunice
- Alan Louis Labbe, 1907-09, St. Martinville
- David Thompson Land Jr., 1915, Shreveport
- Ireanus J. Lietemeyer, 1902-03, New Iberia
- Phillip John McMahon, 1912-16, Thibodaux
- Lewis Hypolite Martin, 1911, Breaux Bridge
- Alan Loughery Melton, 1916-17, Coushatta
- Wear F. Milling, 1908-10, Franklin
- William Digby Morgan, 1907, Tangipahoa
- Cecil Anthony Neuhauser, 1911, Slidell
- Jasper Joseph Neyland, 1914, Washington
- David J. Ory, Reserve
- Walter Asbury Phillips, 1910-13, Barbreck
- Maurice Joseph Picheloup Jr., 1909-10, New Orleans
- Thomas James Powell Jr., 1901-03, Lake Providence
- Daune Horton Rutledge, 1914-18, Robeline
- Julian Bowles Sanford, 1900, Rapides Parish
- Stuart Doremus Simonton, 1917, Vernon
- Charles Nichols Singletary, 1914-17, Sugartown
- Wilburn Edward Scott, 1912, Kingston
- Henry Ras Thomas, 1917-18, Collins, Mississippi
- Charles P. Willis, 1912-13, Shreveport.