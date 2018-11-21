Parkview Baptist High School Choir members sing the Armed Forces Medley during a Massing of Colors Ceremony at Parkview Baptist School. The program was sponsored by the Military Order of the World Wars.
Shirley Griffith, widow of World War II prisoner of war Malcom Griffith, stands as she honors her husband’s service as a medley of patriotic songs play Nov. 7 during Parkview Baptist School's ceremony honoring veterans. Alongside her is her grandson, Seth, who is the father of PBS students Adele and Samantha, and husband of PBS teacher Becky Talbot.
Members of the Woodlawn High School ROTC prepare to exit the Massing of the Colors Veterans Day ceremony at Parkview Baptist School.
Provided Photo from Jessica Province
Baton Rouge Pipe and Drum members pause for a moment of prayer Nov. 7 during Parkview Baptist Schol's Mass of the Colors ceremony
Provided Photo from Jessica Province
Provided Photo from Jessica Province
Provided Photo from Jessica Province
Cadet Lt. Col Kaydee Kidder, center, and Lt. Col Paul K. McKeough Jr., right, distribute the Color Guard Competition awards during a ceremony at Parkview Baptist School.