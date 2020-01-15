Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 27-Jan. 2:
70802
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill
1800 block of Kentucky Street. Dec. 29.
70806
Building fire
6600 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 28.
Hazardous condition, other
500 block of Saint Landry Street. Dec. 31.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
6600 block of Titian Avenue. Dec. 31.
70808
Building fire
2100 block of Glenmore Avenue. Property loss: $35,000. Contents loss: $35,000. Unintentional. Jan. 2.
Cooking fire, confined to container
2300 block of Orpine Avenue. Jan. 1.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
400 block of Seyburn Drive. Dec. 31.
1800 block of Southpointe Drive. Jan. 1.
70809
Building fire
9900 block of Airline Highway. Dec. 30.