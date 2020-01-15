Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

70802

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

1800 block of Kentucky Street. Dec. 29.

70806

Building fire

6600 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 28.

Hazardous condition, other

500 block of Saint Landry Street. Dec. 31.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

6600 block of Titian Avenue. Dec. 31.

70808

Building fire

2100 block of Glenmore Avenue. Property loss: $35,000. Contents loss: $35,000. Unintentional. Jan. 2.

Cooking fire, confined to container

2300 block of Orpine Avenue. Jan. 1.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

400 block of Seyburn Drive. Dec. 31.

1800 block of Southpointe Drive. Jan. 1.

70809

Building fire

9900 block of Airline Highway. Dec. 30.

