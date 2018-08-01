The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has received a $3,000 grant from the Darden Foundation to assist in its efforts of providing help to people facing hunger.
The unrestricted grant will allow the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to allocate funds in areas the community needs most, thus generating thousands of meals for the hungry in our local area, a news release said.
“One in six people struggle with hunger in our 11-parish service area, equating to roughly 16 percent of our population who are unable to secure adequate meals on a daily basis,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Hunger does not discriminate, and there are many children, families and seniors who turn to our food bank for help. The Darden Foundation’s donation will go a long way for the people in our community.”
On average, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributes approximately 250,000 pounds of product a week and last year generated over 9 million meals for those in need. Monetary donations enable the food bank to purchase food at wholesale prices, allowing the the food bank to stretch a dollar further than the average consumer. Every single dollar raised can generate the equivalent of four meals.
The Darden Foundation supports families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. The foundation partners with Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks across the nation. The Restaurant Community Grants program empowers each restaurant in the Darden family of brands to support local nonprofit organizations that align with its mission and community priorities. The grant from the Darden Foundation was made possible through the food bank’s relationship locally with LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden Italian Restaurant.