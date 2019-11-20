Students at Runnels Elementary School raised $2,951 in donations for the 2019 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Math-A-Thon.
To collect contributions, students in grades one through six sign up sponsors to pay for the completion of math problems in a booklet provided by St. Jude's.
According to Runnels Math-A-Thon sponsor Christine Pousson, the project “reinforces math skills while helping raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”
The top fundraisers at Runnels this year were sixth grader Laura Golda in first place; third grader Emmett Murphy in second; and first grader Charlotte Funk and her brother, fourth grader Ryan Funk, in a tie for third.
Since 2002, Runnels students have raised approximately $170,000 for the charity.