Sacred Heart of Jesus School ushered in the Christmas season with tree decorating and a sing-along in the school gym on Dec. 7.
The program included an eighth-grade ugly sweater contest and musical selections from each grade. Ugly sweater contestants were Reagan Chapman, Kayla Dowden, Natalie Feduccia, Christian Francis, Alyssa Keowen, Jude Michael Robert, Alana Simon, Jude Michael Robert and Preston Stoeckle. Simon was selected the winner by the judges, student services director Michele Broom and receptionist Ashley Coleman.
Students prepared handmade ornaments and decorated the two school Christmas trees during the program. Assisting with the tree decorating were Beta Club officers Ann Claire Harris, Emma Graves, Leslie Stevens and Tavio Cinquemano. The trees were donated by Calandro’s Christmas Trees.