Guests at the grand opening of Rita's Italian Ice Creamery at 1082 W. Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, provided sustenance for the American Cancer Society as well as their appetites during the grand opening event Nov. 15-18.
Their donations of money and travel-size toiletries will benefit the Hope Lodge in New Orleans, where cancer patients from out of town can stay for free while receiving life-saving treatment.
The Baton Rouge location of Rita's Italian Ice Creamery is owned and operated by Maria Finley, who has been a practicing attorney in Baton Rouge for more than 17 years. She enjoyed Rita's for the first time while visiting her son in Washington, D.C., when she thought she was leaving Louisiana behind to pursue a master of law degree at Georgetown University.
"I tasted Rita's for the first time and immediately called my Realtor and told him to take my house off the market, because I was coming back to Louisiana to open my own Rita's Italian Ice franchise. I said to myself, ‘What is this stuff and why don't we have it in Louisiana?’ It was that good. I am so excited to bring handmade frozen custard and Italian Ice made fresh daily to Louisianans,” Finley said.