The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is raffling off a Magnolia Mansion playhouse to raise money to support its advocacy efforts on behalf of abused children in East Baton Rouge Parish.
To launch the Casas for CASA fundraiser, the association held its CASA Fiesta on July 28 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge. The event featured a silent auction, Mexican cuisine and DJ entertainment.
The Magnolia Mansion playhouse is on display through Aug. 18 at the Mall of Louisiana, in the main entrance corridor between Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and was assembled by Faulk and Meek General Contractors.
Raffle tickets are $5 each for a chance to win and are available online at casabr.org, at the mall, or at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave. Faulk and Meek General Contractors will deliver the playhouse to the winner within 30 miles of the Mall of Louisiana.
Casas for CASA will conclude with the raffle drawing at 5 p.m. Aug. 18; the winner need not be present to win.
The co-chairwomen of the CASA Fiesta are CASA board members Mary Jane Dillenberger and Jean Ann Songy. Platinum sponsors are Faulk and Meek General Contractors, represented at the fiesta by Andi Chatelain; Louisiana Blue Cross and Blue Shield, represented by BeBe Landry; and Louisiana Healthcare, represented by Jolaina Matthews.