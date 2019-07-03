Jackson Phillips, a third-grader at Runnels Elementary, is a school winner in the Ochsner Nurses Week art contest.
The competition, which was open to third-grade classes in area schools, asked students to create original designs showing how “Nurses Color Our World.” Phillips’ drawing of a big red heart surrounded by medical supplies that nurses use to help patients was named the winning entry at Runnels.
On May 17, Susan Green, the director of emergency services at Ochsner in Baton Rouge and Iberville, visited Runnels to congratulate Phillips and present him with his prizes, which included a framed print of his drawing, an achievement certificate and an art kit to encourage his interest in drawing.
Green said the drawings submitted to the contest were given to Ochsner nurses as gifts in honor of Nursing Week. She said that the nurses loved the artwork and put the drawings up on their lockers, in corridors and offices, and in other areas at Ochsner where people might see and enjoy them.