A balloon release April 3 was part of The Emerge Center's celebration of its fifth anniversary.
Founded in 1960 as Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation, The Emerge Center opened its doors to a new, larger facility on Innovation Park Drive in April 2014. Since that time, the center has grown to become the region’s largest nonprofit therapy provider for children with autism and communication challenges, drawing more than 1,000 clients in the past year from 33 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and beyond, according to a news release.
The center’s multidisciplinary therapeutic model includes speech therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, behavioral health and Applied Behavior Analysis, a therapy that focuses on positive changes in behavior.
“So often, we take for granted the gift of communication. Since opening The Emerge Center, our team has worked every day with resolve and passion to provide hope to families that their child will emerge, find their voice and better connect with the world around them,” said Melissa Juneau, CEO of The Emerge Center. “We are excited to celebrate this important five-year milestone.”
“Since our opening, Emerge has been recognized as a trailblazer in the field of early intervention therapy and autism services,” said Melissa Gregg Blake, board chairwoman of The Emerge Center. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve our services to meet the needs of families in the years to come.”