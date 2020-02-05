Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university, according to a news release.
James Fox, of Baton Rouge, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences was named to the dean's list.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University has more than 8,700 students enrolled in 12 schools and colleges, on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta; medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus; and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.